Texans Vs. Patriots Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The New England Patriots overcame their Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by clobbering the New Orleans Saints 36-20 in Week 2. And it could be much of the same against the Houston Texans in Week 3.

The Texans will be the ones traveling this week, and things aren’t looking so hot for their trip to Gillette Stadium. Houston has scored just 20 points over its first two games, and a weak Jacksonville Jaguars offense was able to drop 29 points on its defense at NRG Stadium in Week 1.

Then again, no one is guaranteed a win in the NFL, so we guess you’ll just have to watch and find out.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images