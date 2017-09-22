Thunder Respond To Kevin Durant’s Anti-OKC Tweets By Taking High Road

Kevin Durant’s social-media mishaps apparently didn’t ruffle any feathers in his former nest.

The Golden State Warriors star used what he thought was a “secret” Twitter account Sunday to fire shots at the Oklahoma City Thunder and head coach Billy Donovan. Internet sleuths quickly outed Durant, prompting his apology for his “idiotic” behavior.

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti addressed Durant’s disparaging tweets Friday at a press conference, and what he said undoubtedly will douse a war of words before it has a chance to break out.

Sam Presti addressing Kevin Durant's comments this week: pic.twitter.com/Pp1yAHlDVu — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) September 22, 2017

“I and no one from the Thunder has anything negative to say about Kevin Durant,” Presti said. “I think we’ve been, hopefully, very open about the fact that we have tremendous appreciation and respect for what he and his teammates and coaches and everybody here accomplished.”

Presti’s response is more benign than that of Thunder big man Enes Kanter, who forcefully defended his team Tuesday on Instagram.

That shouldn’t surprise you, as GMs tend to allow their players do the trash-talking on and off the court.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images