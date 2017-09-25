Tom Brady, Brandin Cooks Star In Patriots’ Comeback Win Over Texans

Tom Brady and Brandin Cooks rescued the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Pats trailed the Houston Texans by five with a little over a minute to play at Gillette Stadium. But Brady methodically drove New England down the field and found Cooks for a game-winning 25-yard touchdown strike with 23 seconds to play, giving the Patriots a 36-33 win.

To hear Brady and Cooks discuss the come-from-behind win, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.