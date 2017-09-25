NESN Sports Today

Tom Brady, Brandin Cooks Star In Patriots’ Comeback Win Over Texans

by on Sun, Sep 24, 2017 at 11:03PM
Tom Brady and Brandin Cooks rescued the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Pats trailed the Houston Texans by five with a little over a minute to play at Gillette Stadium. But Brady methodically drove New England down the field and found Cooks for a game-winning 25-yard touchdown strike with 23 seconds to play, giving the Patriots a 36-33 win.

To hear Brady and Cooks discuss the come-from-behind win, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

