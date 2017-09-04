Tom Brady Rocked Wild Haircut Before First Game At QB In High School

A lot can happen in 25 years, just ask Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback is getting ready to enter his 18th season in the NFL when the Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs to open the 2017 NFL season at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion, two-time NFL MVP, 12-time Pro Bowl selection and arguably is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. And he’s not done yet.

But 25 years ago Monday, Brady was a 15-year-old junior varsity quarterback with a bad haircut who was preparing to play his first game at QB for Junipero Serra High School in California.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell tweeted a photo of Brady circa 1992, and it certainly is a sight to see.

25 Years Ago Today: Tommy Brady, 15, plays his first ever game at QB for Junipero Serra HS junior varsity team. pic.twitter.com/gnrd0y1RSS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 4, 2017

Wow, look at that lettuce.

A lot has changed for Brady in 25 years, including his hairstyle at least a dozen times.

But the Patriots signal-caller still has a lot of football ahead of him, and he hopes to capture his sixth Lombardi Trophy in February, regardless of his hairstyle.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images