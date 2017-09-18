Tony Romo Gives Fascinating Insight On Bill Belichick’s Coaching Style

If you haven’t learned anything about football from Tony Romo through the first two weeks of the NFL season, you’re just not paying attention.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has received plenty of positive feedback for his first two weeks on the job as CBS’ lead color commentator alongside veteran play-by-play man Jim Nantz. In Week 1, viewers applauded Romo for his ability to explain what was happening on the field, often times before it even happened.

Romo and Nantz were in New Orleans on Sunday where the Saints hosted the New England Patriots, allowing for plenty of opportunities for Romo to dissect some of the best football minds in the NFL today. Among those, perhaps even topping that list, is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

With the game all but settled late in the second half, Romo pointed out how Belichick could have been changing his defensive looks in order to get certain trends — or “analytics” as Romo put it — on tape and in the stats in order to keep teams guessing from week to week.

Allow Romo to explain.

We’ll just go ahead and assume that’s actually the case, because Romo obviously is much smarter than us when it comes to football. And if he’s right, it’s another great example of how Romo might be pretty good at this TV stuff, especially if he continues to add interesting nuggets like that moving forward, and it’s easy to see why CBS was so high on him from the beginning.

H/t to Business Insider