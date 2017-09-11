Vikings Wide Receivers Honor Randy Moss With Awesome Custom Cleats

Randy Moss is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, and he’ll be honored by the team that drafted him Monday night.

Moss will be inducted into the Minnesota Vikings’ Ring of Honor during halftime of the team’s “Monday Night Football” game against the New Orleans Saints.

To honor Moss on his big night, current Vikings wideouts Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen will wear custom cleats during pregame warmups. While Thielen’s kicks (right) are nice, we have to hand it to Diggs for his creativity.

The Vikings selected Moss in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He ranks second in the franchise’s history in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. The Ring of Honor induction certainly is warranted, and we imagine it soon will be matched with a Pro Football Hall of Fame nod.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images