Boston Red Sox

Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Throw Out Jose Bautista At Home Plate To Keep Game Tied

by on Tue, Sep 5, 2017 at 10:48PM
2,425

Jackie Bradley Jr. has made so many amazing defensive plays in his Major League Baseball career, and he did it again Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays were tied in the 11th inning, but the Jays had runners at the corners with one out. Justin Smoak appeared to give Toronto the lead when he lifted a fly ball to deep center field.

But Bradley set his feet and fired an absolute bullet to home plate to gun down Jose Bautista and keep the game tied at two.

Take a look.

Wow, what a throw.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

