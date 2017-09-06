Watch Michael Bennett Get Arrested, Held At Gunpoint By Las Vegas Cops

Video has emerged of Michael Bennett’s encounter with Las Vegas police.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end posted a statement to Twitter on Wednesday detailing a disturbing scene where claims he was a victim of excessive police force after the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. In the post, Bennett claims sounds of potential gunshots rang through the streets while he was heading back to his hotel, at which point he was arrested and held at gunpoint for “simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Shortly after Bennett shared the statement, TMZ obtained footage of the incident. Watch it below:

Bennett says he has retained Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris to help explore and investigate all his legal options.

TMZ reportedly reached out to Las Vegas Metro Police Department for comment, and were told the incident is being investigated.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images