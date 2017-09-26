Watch Red Sox Star Andrew Benintendi Hit Pinch-Hit Home Run Vs. Blue Jays

Andrew Benintendi continued his fantastic rookie season Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, this time as a pinch hitter.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder batted for Mookie Betts in the bottom of the eighth inning and smacked a solo home run to center field, sparking a roar from the crowd at Fenway Park.

The blast trimmed the Blue Jays’ lead to 5-4, but the Red Sox wound up losing 6-4.

Andrew Benintendi pinch hits for Betts & hits his 20th home run of the season #RedSox pic.twitter.com/eRnQERnWoR — Around The Bases POD (@AroundBasesPOD) September 26, 2017

It was Benintendi’s 20th homer of the season. Here are some in-depth stats on the rookie’s latest home run.

Andrew Benintendi (26) off RHP Dominic Leone (13) – 101.3 mph, 30 degrees (401 ft Home Run)

95.4 mph Four-Seamer#BlueJays @ #RedSox (B8) pic.twitter.com/zTYmVNnzb3 — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) September 26, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images