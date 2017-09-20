Watch Yankees’ Chase Headley Get Hit In Groin By Fastball Vs. Twins

Getting hit with a fastball is going to sting no matter where it gets you, but Chase Headley took it in one of the worst possible places Tuesday night.

The New York Yankees infielder came to the plate against Minnesota Twins right-hander Dillon Gee in the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium.

Gee tossed an 88-mph cutter that tailed inside and got Headley right where it hurts.

Take a look.

Chase Headley noooo pic.twitter.com/grC7vRP3e1 — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) September 20, 2017

Ouch.

Here’s another look.

There goes his manhood 😵 pic.twitter.com/OSDaRHgBdL — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) September 20, 2017

Headley, somehow, stayed in the game and came around to score a run in a crucial game for both the Yankees and Twins.

We’re just glad Headley was able to walk it off.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images