While You Were Sleeping: Manny Pacquiao Pulls Out Of Rematch With Jeff Horn

The Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn rematch will have to wait until next year.

Pacquiao is pulling out of a proposed Nov. 12 bout due to government duties, since he currently serves as a senator in the Philippines. The rematch could still happen — just not in 2017.

Horn defeated Pacquiao in a disputed decision back in July.

Check out the video above for more on what happened in the world of sports while you were sleeping

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports.