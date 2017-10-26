Aston Martin Unveils Special Tom Brady Signature Edition Convertible

Move over James Bond, you’re not the only name synonymous with Aston Martin anymore.

Sure 007 has long been linked to the British sportscar company, but now Aston Marin’s latest poster boy is getting his own car.

That’s right, the luxury car brand will be selling 12 Tom Brady Signature Edition cars for the low price of $359,950, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

The special edition Vanquish S Volante, which will be released early next year, will be outfitted with Brady’s “TB12” logo on the headrests and bumper, and his signature will grace the doorsill plates.

Here’s a look at the slick ride:

Aston Martin is releasing a Tom Brady signature car. pic.twitter.com/r6PsJDL0Uv — 617sportsnews (@617_sportsnews) October 26, 2017

The New England Patriots quarterback signed a sponsorship deal with Aston Martin in May, and Brady is pleased with how this venture turned out.

“We started with a blank canvas and finished with a beautiful car,” Brady said in a statement, per Rovell. “It’s been great to see it all come to fruition.”

Marek Reichman, the company’s chief creative officer, helped Brady design the car, and wanted the product to channel the five-time Super Bowl champion.

“When he does something on the field, he sees the result immediately,” Reichman told ESPN. “His world is very short in terms of timing. So one thing he made clear to us was that he wanted to be able to make a move and feel the immediacy of performance.

“This car touches people through a voice in Tom that they understand. He speaks English in an American’s English, and he’s telling the world why he loves our product. It’s as simple as that.”

Unfortunately for Brady, his sponsorship doesn’t come with a free car, so he’ll have to shell out in order to put one in his garage.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images