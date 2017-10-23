Bills Fan Jumps Onto Burning Table, Catches Fire In Idiotic Pregame Stunt

Ask yourself, what’s the dumbest thing you’ve ever done?

Think about it long and hard, and then multiply that by 100 and you’ll get what took place before the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Bills Mafia is known for its borderline insane pregame moments, but one fan went above and beyond the call of stupidity when he elected to light a table on fire and jump onto it. Which, of course, caused the fan, who we certainly hope was heavily intoxicated, to catch fire.

Don’t believe us?

Take a look:

Dumbest thing you’ll see all day pic.twitter.com/0BNW8Ixknj — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) October 22, 2017

The video speaks for itself, but we’re pretty sure this isn’t what Charles Darwin had in mind when he came up with the theory of natural selection.

We’re sure some Bills fan will find a way to top this in the coming weeks, though.