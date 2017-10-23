'47 Fan Tailgate Style

Patriots Fans Beam With Pride As Falcons Denied Super Bowl LI Revenge

by on Sun, Oct 22, 2017 at 9:13PM
2,602

The New England Patriots hosted the Atlanta Falcons in a highly-anticipated Super Bowl LI rematch Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava talked to some excited Pats fans who didn’t think the Falcons would be getting any revenge. She also teamed up with ’47 to hook up some of the most passionate fans with brand new gear at the tailgate outside of Gillette Stadium.

Watch the video above to see what the fans had to say about the Falcons getting revenge.

 

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team