Celtics Wrap: Kyrie Irving, Al Horford Lead Boston To 102-92 Win Over 76ers

Step away from the panic button, Boston Celtics fans.

The C’s have had a rough start to the 2017-18 season with the injury to Gordon Hayward and the 0-2 start.

But Boston started to come together Friday night, as Kyrie Irving and Al Horford carried Boston to a 102-92 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Boston’s two veterans combined for 14 fourth-quarter points, as Boston was able to hold off the scrappy 76ers in a sloppy, turnover-filled game.

Irving led Boston with 21 points, while Horford (15 points, nine rebounds), Terry Rozier (14 points, seven rebounds), Jayson Tatum (15 points) and Shane Larkin (10 points) each scored in double digits.

The Celtics improved to 1-2 with the win, while the 76ers fell to 0-2.

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Aron Baynes

SHORTHANDED

The Celtics already were without Hayward after he dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia during the season opener on Tuesday. Boston’s wing depth was further depleted Friday, as Marcus Smart missed the game with two sprained ankles.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Marcus Smart is "most likely out" vs. Sixers. Smart watching shootaround with ankle elevated. https://t.co/u51obENsmi — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) October 20, 2017

DUELING DRAFT PICKS

Boston famously traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the 76ers in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick and future protected first-round pick. The 76ers drafted Markelle Fultz, while the C’s took Tatum. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said the player the C’s took at No. 3 is the same player they would have taken at No. 1.

And there was a perfect metaphor for that exchange during the first quarter, as Tatum stuffed Fultz from behind when the guard attempted to drive past him and finish at the rim.

Tatum paced the Celtics in the first quarter with six points, while Irving and Horford each added five, as the C’s led 24-21 after the first frame. J.J. Redick led the 76ers with six points in the quarter.

Both teams struggled from the floor in the first, as Boston shot 37.5 percent and Philly only hit 33.3 percent of its looks.

SLOPPY FIRST HALF

Boston allowed the 76ers to hang around in the first half, and eventually, take a halftime lead by turning the ball over 13 times, and shooting an abysmal 41.7 percent from the free throw line.

Boston held a slim lead halfway through the second quarter, but the 76ers went on an 8-0 run capped by a Redick 3-point shot to tie the game at 37. Philadelphia finished the half on a 13-9 run, as Boston turned the ball over four times in the final 1:31.

Irving led Boston with 12 points at the half, while Brown added nine. Redick paced the 76ers with 12.

FOURTH HEADER

Boston trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, as both teams failed to establish a rhythm in the third quarter.

Both squads got it going in the fourth, though, as they traded the leads for the first half of the final frame.

Then the Celtics took over at the 5:37 mark.

Tatum took Fultz off the bounce and hit a bank shot to give Boston a four-point lead. Two possessions later, Irving knocked down a jumper of his own to swell the lead to six.

Then, after a Redick missed jump shot, Irving found Shane Larkin for a wide open 3-pointer that grew the lead to seven.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE GAME

Ben Simmons is really good.

Watch till the end for a twist. pic.twitter.com/i4cqaBfBS7 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 20, 2017

UP NEXT

The Celtics will be back in action Tuesday when they take on the New York Knicks at TD Garden. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

