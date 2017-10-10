Dodgers Sweep The Diamondbacks, Advance To Third NLCS In Five Seasons

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers completed their three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory at Chase Field. Yu Darvish got the win as the Dodgers advanced to their third NLCS in the last five seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images