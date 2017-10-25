LeBron James With More To Prove? Cavs Star Reveals ‘Last Goal’ Of Career

At this point in his NBA career, LeBron James has accomplished just about everything.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward/center still has one last goal, however.

James is a career 74 percent free throw shooter. His best season at the stripe came during the 2008-09 season, when he shot 78 percent. That relatively uninspiring performance has The King setting his sights on a number that’s eluded him throughout his 15-year career.

One last thing on the list. pic.twitter.com/oS4L7ovc4J — ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2017

We’re going to assume James was talking about individual and/or statistical goals, as one has to believe that championships remain his No. 1 priority.

In any event, he’s off to good start in his pursuit of the big 8-0, as the 32-year-old has sunk 15 of 17 free throws in the 2017-18 season thus far, good for 88.2 percent.

Let’s see where you’re at in April, LeBron.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images