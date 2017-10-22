Mass. High School Team Wins Game On Insane Six-Lateral Kickoff Return

Lateral-filled plays rarely result in touchdowns in the NFL.

But in a Massachusetts JV high school game Saturday, the impossible happened.

Mansfield High School trailed North Attleborough High School with a just a few seconds remaining, and a kickoff on the way. After receiving the ball at their own 32, the Green Hornets began a series of laterals that, at one point, brought them back to their own 2-yard line.

What happened next was nothing short of a miracle.

No. 23, whoever he is, shouldn’t have to do homework for a week.

The craziest part about this play is that North Attleborough likely kicked the ball short in an effort to prevent a touchdown, only have to the strategy totally backfire.

Perhaps Mansfield can teach Emporia State how to properly execute these kinds of plays.