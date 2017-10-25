MLS Round-Up: Records Set On ‘Decision Day’; Playoffs Start With ‘Knockout Round’

Major League Soccer enters its most wonderful time of the year: The MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 34-game regular season ended spectacularly Sunday on “Decision Day,” with some teams jockeying for postseason positions until the final whistle and others dramatically rewriting the MLS record books.

The postseason will kick off Wednesday night, with eight teams taking the field in the Knockout Round. The winners of the single-elimination game will advance to the Conference Semifinals, which are two-legged contests in which the competitive stew rises to a boil.

Let’s looks at what transpired on “Decision Day” and what’s ahead in our weekly MLS review.

Latest MLS Scores (home team listed first)

Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

D.C. United 1, New York Red Bulls 2

Montreal Impact 2, New England Revolution 3

New York City FC 2, Columbus Crew 2

Philadelphia Union 6, Orlando City FC 1

FC Dallas 5, Los Angeles Galaxy 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Portland Timbers 2, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

San Jose Earthquakes 3, Minnesota United 2

Seattle Sounders 3, Colorado Rapids 0

Houston Dynamo 3, Chicago Fire 0

Key talking points

Toronto earned its 69th point with its draw against Atlanta, setting the MLS single-season points record, which the 1998 LA Galaxy previously held with 68.

Atlanta also set attendance records, with the 71,874 who attended the regular-season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium representing the single-game attendance record. Atlanta’s average attendance of 48,200 is an all-time high, passing the MLS record the Seattle Sounders set in 2015 (44,247) and the America soccer record the New York Cosmos set in 1978 (around 48,000).

Atlanta will host the 2018 MLS All-Star Game. Expect another sell-out because Atlanta loves MLS.

Portland secured the top seed in the Western Conference with its win over Vancouver, and Seattle grabbed both second place and the accompanying first-round bye with its win over Colorado.

San Jose dramatically clinched the sixth, and final, playoff spot in the West when Marco Ureña scored in the 93rd minute against Minnesota. The Earthquakes’ win ended Salt Lake’s and Dallas’ playoff hopes.

D.C. United lost its final game at RFK Stadium, the stadium in which it has played since 1996, before a crowd of 41,418. D.C. will inaugurate Audi Field in 2018.

My view from yesterday's final game at RFK. #LastCallAtRFK pic.twitter.com/s2lIkISxjv — Michael Collins (@collinscentral) October 23, 2017

By far my favorite road-trip venue. Watching #NERevs fall in 2004 Eastern Conference finals, win it in 2006 stand out. #LastCallatRFK — Marcus Kwesi O'Mard (@mkomard) October 20, 2017

MLS standings, bracket

Portland Timbers end the 2017 season top of the @MLS Western Conference. Here's the final standings.https://t.co/HMXFMVqLfn pic.twitter.com/U0YFLHbqJz — MLS UK Show (@MLSUKShow) October 22, 2017

Here’s the first look at the MLS Cup playoff bracket.

The @Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs bracket is locked in. Your first look ahead of the Knockout Round: https://t.co/IhpkTQgu8r pic.twitter.com/rpgCpWPYC3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 24, 2017

MLS Rumors

The Daily Star reported Sunday Yaya Toure might leave Manchester City for New York City FC in the coming months. The Ivorian’s Manchester City contract will expire in June, and he might head stateside in order to keep ties with the City Football Group.

New York Red Bulls midfielder Felipe is in the process of obtaining his U.S. citizenship. The 27-year-old Brazil native has shined in MLS since his 2012 arrival in Montreal and he wants to play for the United States, according to MSG Network’s Kristian Dyer.

Upcoming MLS games (home team listed first)

Knockout Round

Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls, Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. ET

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes, Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew, Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City, Thursday, Oct. 26, at 9:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals

The first legs of the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals will be between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, with dates, times and matchups to be determined.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images