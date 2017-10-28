NFL Rumors: Bob McNair Meets With Texans Players, Regrets ‘Inmates’ Comment

Bob McNair can’t take back what he said, but he can try to explain it.

And that’s what the Houston Texans owner reportedly did Saturday morning.

In an ESPN the Magazine story published Friday, McNair — while speaking about the NFL anthem protests — is quoted as saying the league can’t afford to let the “inmates run the prison.” He’s since apologized, but that did little to quell the outrage.

With controversy circling around the Texans ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, McNair met with players Saturday morning, where he fielded questions and expressed regret for the comments, according to the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain. Here’s an excerpt from that meeting:

Owner Bob McNair met with his players Saturday morning before the Texans leave for Seattle. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 28, 2017

McNair "I know they were upset. I wanted to answer their questions. I told them if I had it 2 do over again I wouldn't use that expression." — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 28, 2017

Many have questioned whether Texans players would boycott Sunday’s, but that reportedly won’t be the case.

All Texans are present and accounted for to make the trip to Seattle to play the Seahawks Sunday. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 28, 2017

Listen, is there any excuse for what McNair said? Absolutely not, no matter which way you slice it.

But the possibility remains that he simply misspoke, and was trying to make a point about power structure in the NFL, rather than making an overtly racist comment. Neither paints a particularly pretty picture, but the latter definitely is worse than the former.

Only McNair knows the truth, and it’s up to him to own up to it.

