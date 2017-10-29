NFL Rumors: Colts Willing To Trade Receiver T.Y. Hilton For Draft Picks

The Indianapolis Colts don’t have a lot of valuable trade pieces, but they reportedly are willing to part with one of their most valuable players.

No, not Andrew Luck.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Colts would be willing to move star receiver T.Y. Hilton if the price is right.

According to Florio, Hilton prefers to stay in Indianapolis, but general manager Chris Ballard might be inclined to deal Hilton to a contender in order to stockpile draft picks.

Luck has yet to play this season, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that the star quarterback will miss the entire season as he continues to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery.

With the 2017 season going up in flames, it could be a good idea for Indianapolis to deal the explosive receiver to a contender in need of a big-play threat in order to rebuild their talent-depleted roster.

There are a number of teams, including the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams who could use Hilton’s services so the Colts would be wise to see what they can acquire for the All-Pro receiver.

Hilton has 27 catches for 512 yards and one touchdown so far this season.

