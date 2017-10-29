NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones Among Owners Trying To Block Roger Goodell Extension

If Roger Goodell ends up being ousted as NFL commissioner, Jerry Jones reportedly could be one of the people responsible.

The Dallas Cowboys owner is one of 17 owners who, on a conference call Thursday, discussed blocking Goodell’s pending extension, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing league sources. In August, reports indicated that the league was close to extending Goodell’s contract, which expires in 2019. Jones, however, has been getting in the way ever since.

But why are so many other owners souring on Goodell?

“There is a growing difference of opinion among owners about Goodell’s overall performance as commissioner,” Mortensen and Schefter said. “The owners on Thursday’s conference call are generally unhappy with Goodell and the NFL’s front office for a variety of reasons, including the player protests staged during the national anthem, issues regarding the relocation of teams to Los Angeles and the league’s handling of the Ray Rice domestic violence case.”

Here’s what one owner reportedly said during the conference call:

“You don’t get to have this many messes over the years like Roger has had and survive it.”

While it certainly sounds like momentum is building toward Goodell being fired, the group of owners reportedly think it will be difficult to oust the commissioner, as 24 owners would have to sign off on such a move.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images