NFL Rumors: Patriots Promote Linebacker Trevor Reilly To Active Roster

After two stints on the New England Patriots’ practice squad, Trevor Reilly could make his Patriots debut this Sunday.

New England on Wednesday promoted the 29-year-old linebacker to its 53-man roster and signed former San Francisco 49ers nose tackle Mike Purcell to its practice squad, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots first signed Reilly to their practice squad last October, then lost him to Miami when the Dolphins signed him two months later. Reilly finished last season on the Dolphins’ active roster and began this season on Miami’s practice squad before being released Oct. 10. Two days later, New England brought him back.

“We were never looking to move on from him in the first place, but he had a better opportunity and was able to play down there,” Belichick said earlier this month. “We played against him, he played well against us. So, it’s good to have him back.”

Reilly, a seventh-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2014, has played in 33 games for the Jets and Dolphins, tallying 13 tackles and one sack.

The Patriots have yet to announce any roster moves, but it’s likely the team placed linebacker Harvey Langi on the non-football injury list to make room for Reilly. Langi was seriously injured in a car accident Oct. 13 and has not played or practiced since.

Purcell, 26, was on the 49ers’ active roster from December 2014 through the end of last season. He spent training camp with the Los Angeles Rams this summer, then had brief stints on the Chicago Bears’ and Carolina Panthers’ practice squads before landing in New England.

