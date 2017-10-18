Packers Fans Create Petition For Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Green Bay Packers fans aren’t giving up on their season even though Aaron Rodgers is sidelined with a broken collarbone.

And while head coach Mike McCarthy is perfectly content with backup Brett Hundley leading the Packers in Rodgers’ absence, a number of fans would like another signal-caller commanding the offense.

No, not Brett Favre.

A petition was started by a Packers fan in California asking Green Bay to sign free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and it already has over 17,000 signatures after just three days.

Here’s an excerpt from the petition:

“Aaron Rodgers is possibly out for the rest of the season but there’s a Wisconsin-born QB who should be on our team! Lets makes sure the organization know we support Kaepernick to the Packers!”

Kaepernick was born in Wisconsin and grew up a Packers fan.

a young colin kaepernick, packers fan. also a prepared and proven NFL quarterback pic.twitter.com/5VM0vPscq3 — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) October 15, 2017

The petition doesn’t even ask for the Packers to start the quarterback, it simply asks that Green Bay sign Kaepernick to its roster.

Kaepernick recently filed a grievance against the NFL’s owners, citing collusion, as he has been unable to find a job since he decided to protest police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem last season.

Unfortuntely, it doesn’t sound like McCarthy is one of the 17,000-plus signatures.

