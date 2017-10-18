New England Patriots

Watch Bill Belichick Completely Reject Tom Brady’s Bro Hug Attempt

Wed, Oct 18, 2017
This might be hard to believe, but for a moment, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick weren’t on the same page.

Following the New England Patriots’ Week 6 victory over the New York Jets, Belichick greeted Brady in the locker room with a handshake. But when TB12 tried to add a bro hug into the embrace, Belichick stonewalled his quarterback’s attempt at affection.

Check out the clip in all of its awkwardness below:

This isn’t the first time Brady has had to deal with rejection, though. As Patriots fans surely will remember, the five-time Super Bowl champion often has been left hanging on high-five attempts.

Seriously, what more does Brady have to do in order to get a little love from his teammates and coaches?

