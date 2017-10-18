Richard Sherman Explains Why Pro Athletes Shouldn’t ‘Stick To Sports’

Richard Sherman never has shied away from speaking his mind, whether it be trash talk towards an opposing player or voicing his opinion on societal matters.

Sherman has been an outspoken supporter of Colin Kaepernick and has been vocal in regards to raising awareness towards racial injustice in the United States. Sherman’s Seattle Seahawks teammate, Doug Baldwin, joined Sherman in these efforts by teaming up with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to write a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee requesting criminal justice reform.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Sherman applauded Baldwin’s proactiveness and explained that while he’s a handsomely paid professional athlete, he refuses to “stick to sports.”

“I think what he’s (Baldwin) doing with Goodell and that is fantastic,” Sherman said of Baldwin, via ESPN. “He’s been doing that work for years now, meeting with police and trying to work to change, and I think that’s what gets missed sometimes with players, because they’re like, ‘Oh, stick to sports, stick to this.’ And a lot of people have used the phrase like ‘privileged athletes.’ ‘Oh, these privileged athletes, you guys are rich millionaires.’

“And it’s like, well, seven years ago I had negative $45 in my account. What was I then? You know what I mean? I was still a black guy, I was still a kid from the hood, and we will never forget those moments.”

One thing is certain: Sherman isn’t going to forget his humble beginnings.

“What privilege do we have?” Sherman said. “The privilege to be blessed that our hard work and dedication paid off, and we were able to change our families’ lives, to change our lives, and to live better. But that doesn’t change our memories or what we remember happening in our childhood. I think that’s something that sticks true to him (Baldwin) as well, and sticks true to a lot of players.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images