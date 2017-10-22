The Stats, Amount Of Points Montana Tech Put Up Will Blow You Away

If you’re a football stats junkie, then Montana Tech is the school for you.
The NAIA school walloped Montana State-Northern on Saturday by an eye-opening score of 93-19. And while the score certainly is ridiculous, take a look at some of the offensive numbers the Orediggers put up:
And here’s some highlights:
Snow!
Here’s some other wild stats from the game:
— Running back Jed Fike rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries … in the first half.
— The Diggers led 66-0 at halftime.
— Quarterback Quinn McQueary completed passes to 11 different receivers.
— Montana Tech had 13 touchdowns
— The 932 total yards were a school record, beating the previous record 679, which Tech set in 2016, also against MSU-Northern.
Believe it or not, Montana Tech is 6-1 on the season. They’ve actually lost a game.
