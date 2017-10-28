Thunder Plane Suffers Mysterious, Significant Damage During Flight To Chicago

The Oklahoma City Thunder should feel pretty fortunate to be in Chicago on Saturday.

During the team’s overnight flight to Midway Airport, their plane suffered a huge dent in its nose. The plane still arrived as planned and on schedule, according to ESPN.

Upon arriving early Saturday morning, some Thunder players took to social media to share pictures of the damage.

What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. “All Praise Due” #ThunderStrong A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up… pic.twitter.com/Rem9GmwRKq — Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least. 30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago. What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

This is just bizarre.

The flight reportedly was rough, though nothing particularly extreme. The cause of the damage currently is unknown — which should make everyone feel very comfortable.

Personally, we like Steven Adams’ idea of enlisting NASA to figure out what gave the plan a busted schnoz.