The Bruins this postseason are on pact to set a record, but it’s not one they should strive to break.

Boston’s Game 2 loss to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena highlighted a growing issue for the Black and Gold when it comes to taking too many men on the ice penalties. The B’s have committed five such violations while the rest of the NHL combined only have committed seven. The postseason record is six.

“We’ve taken more in the postseason than we did in the regular season,” Montgomery told reporters, per the Bruins. “It’s good to set records. That’s a positive, right?”

Montgomery’s sarcastic tone didn’t diminish the responsibility he took for penalties that have given teams quality opportunities to put a strain on the defense and the goalies. It’s an issue that could force the Bruins head coach to take drastic measures.

“Like I said, I take full responsibility,” Montgomery said. “I have to be clear. I have to be louder. And if I have to start grabbing people’s pants so they don’t jump when they shouldn’t, I’ll start doing that. All of us together, the communication and receiving the communication needs to be better. (Wednesday), there was no excuse for the too many men.”

Montgomery believes it’s a problem that is easy to fix, and the players know it’s an issue they need to help the coaching staff with.

“That’s definitely an area we got to sharpen up on,” James van Riemsdyk told reporters, per the Bruins. “Just making sure we’re talking it out, communicating among the bench, among the players, who we’re jumping out for, things like that. It’s the playoffs. There’s always going to be different matchups, line matching, line juggling and so on. So I think it’s up to us to be a little more plugged-in when we’re jumping and being a bit more vocal just so we know who’s jumping on the ice. …”

Boston will try to commit fewer penalties and earn a bounce-back win Friday night at TD Garden in Game 3 against the Panthers. NESN+ will have pregame and postgame coverage of the matchup.