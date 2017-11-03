Adam Schefter Takes Call During ‘SportsCenter,’ Because Of Course He Did

For most people, being on your phone at work is a big no-no.

But Adam Schefter, the greatest reporter to ever walk the Earth, apparently plays by his own set of rules.

During Thursday night’s “SportsCenter,” the ESPN NFL insider interrupted co-hosts Jamele Hill and and Michael Smith to answer a phone call. The whole thing is painfully awkward, as everything comes to an abrupt stop so Schefter can talk to his source. Watch the bizarre moment in the video below:

One of the awkward TV news moments ever: Adam Schefter taking a call on air on Jemele and Michael Smith's show, an awkward 5 sec silence. pic.twitter.com/wWxniXMcAH — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) November 2, 2017

Classic Schefty.

What we don’t understand is why didn’t Schefter just relay the information on the air? He had to have known the information potentially was interesting when he saw the caller ID. Who knows, maybe he’s really planting the seeds for a huge story that’s right around the corner. Or maybe it’s just that some team’s third-down running back is dealing with a tight hamstring ahead of a pivotal Week 9 matchup.

One thing we know for sure, however, is that this guy might not be as reliable as he once was.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images