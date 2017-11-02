Andrew Luck Placed On Season-Ending IR; Future Unclear For Colts QB

Speculate no more: Andrew Luck’s season officially is over.

The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday they are placing their franchise quarterback on injured reserve, meaning Luck won’t play or practice for the rest of the 2017 season. Luck underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder this offseason and hasn’t played in a game since Week 17 of last season.

Luck and the Colts hope he can make a full recovery in time for 2018, and the 28-year-old Thursday said he’s “very optimistic” about his future. But others are more worried. Luck initially was expected to miss just a handful of games this year, but his timetable kept getting pushed back, leading some to speculate as to just how much damage had been done to his right shoulder. Ex-Colts linebacker D’Qwell Jackson even suggested that Luck’s injury could be career-ending.

For now, though, team owner Jim Irsay is holding out hope.

Andrew recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix right shoulder injury that had lingered since 2015. Will be ready for season! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 19, 2017

#Colts QB Andrew Luck will shut down his throwing and continue rehab, based on the recommendations of several doctors. Not career-ending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2017

The Colts could use Luck next season; the club sits last in the AFC South at 2-6, as recently-acquired QB Jacoby Brissett has shown promise at times but still is too inexperienced to lead Indy to any sort of success.

