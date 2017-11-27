Antonio Brown’s Ridiculous Catch Helps Spoil Packers’ Upset Bid Vs. Steelers

For a while, it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers had, in fact, looked past the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Enter the best wide receiver in the National Football League.

The Steelers and the middling, Brett Hundley-led Packers went back and forth all night at Heinz Field, as a Jamaal Williams 4-yard touchdown run helped Green Bay tie the score with 2:02 left in regulation.

But Pittsburgh had one more drive, and with 17 seconds remaining, Ben Roethlisberger found his favorite target, Antonio Brown, for one of the best toe-tapping catches of the year.

Even Aaron Rodgers and Jared Cook would blush at that catch-and-throw.

Antonio Brown is one of the greatest receivers of all-time, what an incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/NR7IWjJ8cf — bo (@Bo_knows_Lanham) November 27, 2017

Roethlisberger hit Brown again on the very next play, setting up kicker Chris Boswell for a 53-yard field goal attempt for the win. And Boswell drilled it.

Longest Kick in Heinz History from an NFL player. Chris Boswell. 53 yards. 1 shy from the record at Heinz altogether! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Rha2NIR45e — Blitzburgh (@Steel_Curtain4) November 27, 2017

The 31-28 win was huge for the Steelers, who improved to 9-2 to remain tied with the New England Patriots — whom they’ll face in Week 15 — for the best record in the AFC.

They have Brown to thank, too: The All-Pro wideout went off for 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches, giving him an incredible 20 receptions, 313 yards and five TDs over his last two games.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK