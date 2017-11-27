Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Pass Rush Finally Sparked By New Addition

The New England Patriots proved Sunday they can win ugly. Win actually might not be a strong enough word, and ugly is probably too harsh. They showed in their 35-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins they can dominate unattractively.

The Patriots trounced the Dolphins despite allowing a touchdown off a turnover on an errant snap. They never decisively put the game away, and a lesser defense could have let the Dolphins back into the game. But the Patriots, despite early-season struggles, have a top-end defense. They rank 12th in the NFL in points allowed per game, and that’s after ranking 32nd through Week 3.

Here are this week’s top takeaways:

PASSING ATTACK

— Tom Brady had his least accurate passing performance since Week 6 but still managed to improve his passer rating on the season. He went 18-of-28 for 227 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Among his incompletions, one was dropped and one was batted at the line.

— Brady was 3-of-3 for 98 yards on throws of 20 yards or more. He’s tied for second in the NFL in deep passing accuracy, according to Pro Football Focus.

— Wide receiver Brandin Cooks had the Patriots’ lone drop on the afternoon. Cooks caught two of Brady’s deep passes for 59 yards. Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett caught the other for 39 yards.

PASS PROTECTION

RT LaAdrian Waddle: two QB hits, one hurry

LG Joe Thuney: one QB hit, one hurry

RT Cameron Fleming: one sack

RG Shaq Mason: one QB hit

LT Nate Solder: one hurry

C Ted Karras: one hurry

— Fleming came in for Waddle and promptly let up a sack, which is exactly what happened in Week 11 against the Oakland Raiders. Waddle was spotted in a walking boot after the game. The Patriots have to hope Waddle or Marcus Cannon can return before next week.

— Waddle was penalized for a false start. Karras had an errant snap to Brady that the Dolphins returned for a touchdown.

RUSHING ATTACK

— Dion Lewis, who had 15 carries for 112 yards on the afternoon, forced seven missed tackles on the ground. Rex Burkhead, who had 13 carries for 50 yards, forced three missed tackles.

— In one of the most surprising storylines of the season, James White has seen Lewis and Burkhead significantly cut into his snaps.

PASS RUSH

DE Trey Flowers: two sacks, two hurries

LB Elandon Roberts: two sacks, one hurry

LB Kyle Van Noy: one sack, two hurries

SS Patrick Chung: one QB hit, one hurry

DT Adam Butler: two hurries

DE Eric Lee: one sack

CB Jonathan Jones: one sack

DT Alan Branch: one hurry

— The Patriots had by far their best pass-rushing performance of the season. Don’t expect the Patriots to get after Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor nearly as much next week.

— Lee, who signed with the Patriots off the Bills’ practice squad Tuesday, also bull-rushed Dolphins right tackle Sam Young into Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore, leading to one of Flowers’ sacks.

— Flowers and Van Noy suffered injuries Sunday. The Patriots need them back by next Sunday. Flowers hasn’t exactly piled up sacks this season, but he lead the team with six this year.

PASS COVERAGE

SS Patrick Chung: 7-7, 59 yards

CB Jonathan Jones: 5-7, 46 yards

LB Marquis Flowers: 2-2, 29 yards

FS Devin McCourty: 1-1, 28 yards

CB Malcolm Butler: 2-6, 22 yards, DPI, two PBUs

LB Elandon Roberts: 2-2, 17 yards, TD

LB David Harris: 2-2, 14 yards

CB Stephon Gilmore: 1-3, 5 yards, INT

LB Kyle Van Noy: 1-2, 0 yards

FS Duron Harmon: INT

— Jones drew a tough assignment against Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry. He responded well and, of late, is one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league.

— Gilmore had his best game of the season, allowing just five yards. One of his other targets was intercepted by Duron Harmon.

— Butler was solid outside of his defensive pass interference penalty on a Dolphins flea flicker.

RUN DEFENSE

DE Eric Lee: two stops

LB Trevor Reilly: two stops

CB Jonathan Jones: two stops

S Patrick Chung: one stop

LB Kyle Van Noy: one stop

DE Deatrich Wise: one stop

DE Trey Flowers: one stop

DT Malcom Brown: one stop

— Lee showed up in the pass and run game despite limited snaps. He was on the field for just 20 passing plays and four running plays.

— Reilly left the game early with a head injury but made an impact as a run defender when he was on the field.

Stats via Pro Football Focus Elite

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images