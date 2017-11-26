Bengals’ Pacman Jones Gives Birth To Child (Football) After Return TD

Another week, another memorable touchdown celebration in the NFL.
This one, however, was a little weird.
During the second quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals’ 30-16 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Bengals cornerback/punt returner Adam “Pacman” Jones returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. After the play, Jones — who welcomed his first son to the world Saturday night — celebrated by giving birth … to a football.
Check this out:
And here’s another look at the celebration:
OK, that was pretty funny.
Here’s Jones celebrating the birth of his son, Adam Jones Jr.:
Yes, a king have been born.
Hopefully the birth of his son will convince Jonces, once and for all, to stop acting like a total knucklehead.
Thumbnail photo via Nov 26, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) carries the ball during a kick return against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP