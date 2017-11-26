Bengals’ Pacman Jones Gives Birth To Child (Football) After Return TD

Another week, another memorable touchdown celebration in the NFL.

This one, however, was a little weird.

During the second quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals’ 30-16 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Bengals cornerback/punt returner Adam “Pacman” Jones returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. After the play, Jones — who welcomed his first son to the world Saturday night — celebrated by giving birth … to a football.

Check this out:

My call of Adam Pacman Jones' 6th punt return touchdown of his career….Only for his baby dedication and TD to be taken back for an illegal block. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/UaBZqDqWan — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) November 26, 2017

And here’s another look at the celebration:

TD doesn't count…. But Pacman Jones still has to get in this football birth celebration in honor of his son being born last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/VrNRkmjaMI — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) November 26, 2017

OK, that was pretty funny.

Here’s Jones celebrating the birth of his son, Adam Jones Jr.:

Hello world , a King have been born . A post shared by Adam Jones (@realpacman24) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

Yes, a king have been born.

Hopefully the birth of his son will convince Jonces, once and for all, to stop acting like a total knucklehead.

Thumbnail photo via Nov 26, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) carries the ball during a kick return against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images