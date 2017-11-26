NFL

Bengals’ Pacman Jones Gives Birth To Child (Football) After Return TD

by on Sun, Nov 26, 2017 at 4:42PM
Another week, another memorable touchdown celebration in the NFL.

This one, however, was a little weird.

During the second quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals’ 30-16 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Bengals cornerback/punt returner Adam “Pacman” Jones returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. After the play, Jones — who welcomed his first son to the world Saturday night — celebrated by giving birth … to a football.

OK, that was pretty funny.

Here’s Jones celebrating the birth of his son, Adam Jones Jr.:

Hello world , a King have been born .

Yes, a king have been born.

Hopefully the birth of his son will convince Jonces, once and for all, to stop acting like a total knucklehead.

