Brandin Cooks Enjoyed Hanging With His ‘Fambloskis’ At Colorado Zoo

The New England Patriots had an off day Tuesday, allowing them to experience some of what Colorado Springs had to offer.

A number of players visited the U.S. Olympic Training Center, where some of the nation’s elite athletes are training for PyeongChang 2018 and Tokyo 2020. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, meanwhile, took a trip to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

“On my off day, I went to the zoo,” Cooks told Patriots.com on Wednesday. “I got with the giraffes, the lions, tigers. You know, all the fambloskis.”

Lions and tigers and…fambloskis?? @brandincooks on his off-day trip to the zoo: pic.twitter.com/7PwO7XgOET — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 16, 2017

Wait, the what?

Cooks went on to explain that a fambloski isn’t an animal — it’s a term of endearment that he apparently created.

“It’s ‘family’ and ‘bro’ put together,” the wideout said. “So there you go.”

Cooks might be onto something here. “Fambloski” already has its own entry on Urban Dictionary, and his fans seem to be jumping on board.

appreciate it fambloski — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 15, 2017

This brief interview showed fans a different side of Cooks, who typically is all business in his dealings with the media. He later said that his favorite part of his visit to the local zoo was “feeding the giraffes and talking tiger language to the tiger that was sleeping.”

The Patriots are spending the week in Colorado Springs ahead of their game against the Oakland Raiders this Sunday in Mexico City.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images