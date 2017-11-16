LiAngelo Ball, UCLA Teammates Reportedly Could Face Season-Long Suspensions

It could be a while before we see LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley in UCLA uniforms.

The three college basketball players returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday after being held in China for a week amid shoplifting allegations. And while the Bruins freshmen avoided a lengthy prison sentence (thanks to President Donald Trump), they still could face significant punishment from UCLA.

The school announced during a press conference Wednesday that Ball, Hill and Riley have been suspended indefinitely, and that suspension could last “anywhere from half of the season up to the full season,” ESPN’s Arash Markazi reported Thursday, citing sources. UCLA officials are debating the situation and have received input from multiple donors, per Markazi.

Here’s what the three players had to say during their press conference:

👀🏀 LiAngelo Ball & his UCLA teammates thank President Trump & the US Government for getting them home from China (via @abcnews) pic.twitter.com/NNolz1LpDn — Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) November 16, 2017

At one point during the press conference, UCLA athletic director Dan Guerro said the players admitted to stealing from three stores — including a Louis Vuitton store — inside a luxury shopping center in Hangzhou, China.

Ball, Hill and Riley are prohibited from traveling with the Bruins, practicing or suiting up for home games while suspended. If the suspension indeed is for the entire season, ESPN reports there’s a chance one or more of the players could elect to transfer.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images