Bruins Notes: California Swing Nets Boston More Than Crucial Four Points

The Boston Bruins headed off to the West Coast riding a three-game losing streak and looked like their brutal November schedule might get the best of them.

After opening the California swing with a 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, many probably thought the B’s were destined for a brutal road trip.

But that was not the case.

Boston responded with a 2-1 victory over the Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, and they put an exclamation point on a solid West Coast swing with a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Grabbing four out of a possible six points was huge for the Bruins, and would be considered a success by any team going through that tough stretch.

The points, however, weren’t the only good thing the B’s can take back home from California.

After another rough performance by Tuukka Rask in net to open the trip, Anton Khudobin took the assignment between the pipes in the final two games in California.

The 31-year-old goaltender responded to the call from head coach Bruce Cassidy, as he stopped 63 of 65 shots in those two games to help Boston finish the swing 2-1-0.

Another bright spot the B’s can take from the successful Cali trip is the young guys appear to be finding their own.

That was never more apparent than Saturday’s win over the Sharks. Rookie winger Jake DeBrusk, who was a healthy scratch during the second game of a back-to-back with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 11, scored a goal and assisted Peter Cehlarik’s first career NHL goal during a frantic first period in San Jose.

DeBrusk’s skating was crisp and strong during the first period in which he factored into everything positive the Bruins did. The rookie was a plus-two for the game with a goal and an assist.

All in all, three rookies found the back of the net for the B’s on Saturday.

The immense amount of minutes that DeBrusk, Cehlarik, Danton Heinen, Charlie McAvoy and other young players have gotten early in the season appears to be paying off.

Boston will head back East with four points and a ton of momentum thanks to a successful trip to California.

