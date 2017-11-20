Carl Edwards Eyes Red Bull GRC Supercar Test, Return To Dirt Racing

After a one-year hiatus from motorsport following his unexpected retirement, Carl Edwards is ready to get back behind the wheel.

Edwards reiterated his desire to drive a Red Bull Global Rallycross Supercar on Sunday, and revealed that he’s been talking to Steve Arpin about the possibility of testing the Loenbro Motorsports driver’s Ford Fiesta ST racer, according to NBC Sports.

In July, Edwards first expressed interest in trying his hand at rallycross, saying that GRC looks like it “would be really fun.” Arpin, who competed in NASCAR before switching to Global Rallycross, likely thinks Edwards will enjoy himself, as the sole Canadian in GRC told NESN Fuel in June that Supercars are more exciting to drive than stock cars.

“I talk to Steve Arpin on and off about the Global Rallycoss cars,” Edwards said. “We’ve talked about doing a test with that.”

Even if Edwards first time inside the cockpit since retiring from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series isn’t in Arpin’s 600-horsepower Fiesta, it still will be on dirt, rather than pavement.

“I love dirt racing,” Edwards said. “I miss it. Basically for me, I was riding my bicycle the other day and I was thinking. … I’m just getting to where I can get up in the morning and not think about racing and kind of move on. But there will be a time where it’ll be real hard not to go up to Moberly (Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Missouri) or come over here to Pevely (Federated Auto Parts Raceway in Pevely, Missouri) or something and race a little bit. When that time comes it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Although many fans would like to see the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver wheel a Cup car once again, the 38-year-old has no plans to do so. In fact, it wasn’t until the week before Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 that Edwards reportedly felt even remotely inclined to spend time at a race track.

