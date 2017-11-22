Chiefs Sign Darrelle Revis, End 32-Year-Old Corner’s Unemployment Streak

Darrelle Revis is back.

The Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday announced they’d signed the 32-year-old veteran cornerback. Revis last played with the New York Jets, who released him in March amid allegations that he assaulted a man in Pittsburgh. Those charges eventually were dropped.

We have signed free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis. 📰 https://t.co/saJgrWpqE1 pic.twitter.com/dce8wqO5GC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 22, 2017

Here are the particulars of the deal:

#Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis signed a 2-year deal that pays him the minimum (with incentives available) for 2017 and $10M for 2018, I’m told. KC must make a decision by the start of the 2018 league year before the money becomes guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2017

The Chiefs, who lost All-Pro safety Eric Berry to a ruptured Achilles in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, rank 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. The secondary clearly needed some help, which the Chiefs hope Revis will provide.

“Darrelle is a proven player in this league and we are excited to add him to our secondary,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “He’s had a Hall of Fame career and his leadership and playing experience will be valuable to our defense.”

So, just what kind of player is KC getting?

Revis had perhaps the worst season of his career in 2016. He ranked 68 out of 81 corners in allowing opposing quarterbacks to post a passer rating of 104.2, according to Pro Football Focus. He played 15 games and had just one interception, his lowest total since 2012.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images