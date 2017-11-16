Clay Matthews Takes Veiled Shot At Martellus Bennett: ‘We All Know The Story’

Clay Matthews and the Green Bay Packers have no time for Martellus Bennett’s shtick.

Bennett’s season took an abrupt turn last week when he was released by the Packers under controversial circumstances, only to be claimed by the New England Patriots a day later and suit up for the team in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots are happy to have the gregarious tight end back in the fold, but Bennett’s former teammates, most notably Clay Matthews, are less keen on how things shook out. Matthews said Wednesday his team found Bennett ditching the Packers — whose playoff hopes were all but dashed after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury — to join Tom Brady and the Super Bowl favorite Patriots quite amusing.

“We all got a good laugh from it,” Matthews said, via ESPN.com. “It is what it is. Martellus is in their locker room now and not here anymore. So now we’re just focused on the guys we have in here.”

Green Bay’s real issue with Bennett was that he called out team doctor Pat McKenzie, whom the tight end claims tried to make him play through a shoulder injury when he really needed surgery. But there was Bennett on the field against the Broncos, catching three passes for 38 yards in a New England win.

“He seemed to suit up and looked good on Sunday night,” Matthews said. ” … I think everybody knows the story there.”

Bennett attempted to explain after Sunday’s game how he went from supposedly needing surgery and being out for the season in Green Bay to contributing to a Patriots win. But Matthews reiterated that the Packers aren’t buying it, while also defending his team doctor.

“Like I said, we all know the story,” he added. “… My experience has been fantastic with Pat. … I think he puts our health in front of the team first and foremost. In fact, I think a lot of people have gotten on his case because he’s too conservative. So I wouldn’t put much merit into those comments made.”

