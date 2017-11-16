Donald Trump’s Response To UCLA Players Thanking Him Was … Normal?

President Donald Trump got the apology he was looking for, and, of course, he took to Twitter to respond.

But you might be surprised at the candor of Trump’s tweets.

The president played a key in the releases of UCLA freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, who recently were arrested in China for shoplifting. The college basketball players arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and on Wednesday thanked Trump and the United States government for helping out.

Here’s what POTUS had to say about the Bruins’ statements:

To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

….your release possible and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

Obviously, these tweets still are drenched in Trump style. But the president actually offered a genuine and — dare we say — level-headed response.

Maybe that “HAVE A GREAT LIFE!” comment was meant to be sarcastic, but we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.

As for Ball, Hill and Riley, the three players have been suspended indefinitely, and reportedly could receive season-long suspensions.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Long/Lebanon Daily News via USA TODAY NETWORK Images