Algeria Soccer Team Coach Loses His Mind At Reporter Following Win

Algeria’s most recent men’s soccer victory wasn’t enough to prevent coach Rabah Madjer from snapping at a reporter.

After Algeria beat the Central African Republic 3-0 in an exhibition game, a reporter asked Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez about the team’s previous poor form. Before he could even begin to answer, Madjer went absolutely ballistic.

Algeria's head coach unleashing the fury is truly a sight to behold… . pic.twitter.com/u84er5BMFP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 16, 2017

While Madjer’s reaction was assuredly over the top, the question had value, though the timing might have been a bit off. Algeria was underwhelming in its previous four games — a draw and three consecutive losses — and didn’t qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Amazingly, however, Madjer, who took the helm earlier this year, apparently kept his cool through the World Cup qualifying process, in which his team finished dead last in Africa’s Group B, going 0-2-4.

Who knows? Maybe things finally came to a head.

Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images