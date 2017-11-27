Eagles Punt Returner Kenjon Barner Makes Hilarious Play Against Bears

File this under: Football IQ 101.

A punt in the second quarter of the Philadeplhipa Eagles matchup against the Chicago Bears seemed like any other punt, but it led to quite the heads up play from Eagles return man Kenjon Barner.

Barner’s teammate Jaylen Watkins gets shoved off a block near the landing spot of the ball, and as Watkins went tumbling around, the ball started bounding near him.

Barner, who had ruled out returning the ball, had the wherewithal to notice Watkins was not going to be able to get out of the way of the ball by the time he got up.

So Barner decided to drag Watkins out of the path of the ball.

Here’s the whole sequence:

What a heads up play by Kenjon Barner, dragging his teammate away from the live grenade. pic.twitter.com/D70AvDpUoK — Dave Loughran (@Loughy_D) November 26, 2017

A true masterclass in teamwork.

Even if the ball hit Watkins and the Bears ran it back all the way, it wouldn’t have made much of a difference. The Eagles won with ease 31-3.

Thumbnail Photo Via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images.