Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Opinion On Big-Market Cities In Strong Statement

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t longing for glitz and glamour.

Despite being one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, the Greek Freak has maintained a relatively low profile, which certainly is made easier when you play in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo likes where he’s at, though, and he believes his current situation has helped him blossom into the MVP-caliber player he’s proved to be.

“I’m a low-profile guy,” Antetokounmpo told Marc Stein of the New York Times. “I don’t like all these flashy cities like L.A. or Miami. I don’t know if I could be the same player if I played in those cities.”

The Bucks have to be thrilled to hear this. Although the club has Antetokounmpo under contract until the summer of 2021, it’s only natural for a team to fear that a star player will covet a bigger market. But this doesn’t appear to be the case for the 22-year-old, who is the face of a budding Milwaukee team.

If Antetokounmpo continues his torrid pace, the Bucks likely will do whatever it takes in order to keep him in town for the long haul. He’s currently averaging 31 points, 9.9 rebounds and five assists this season, and he’s proving to be one of the best decisions the franchise has made in recent memory.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images