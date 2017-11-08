Gordon Hayward Hilariously Torches Brian Scalabrine In Chair Shooting Contest

Gordon Hayward apparently has been spending a lot of his time shooting from a chair during his rehab.

As you know, the Boston Celtics forward suffered a horrific ankle/leg injury during the C’s season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he already is back in the gym working on his jump shot.

Hayward has been shooting from a chair as he begins to work his way back to the court, and he showed how proficient his shot is during a competition with NBC Sports Boston’s Brian Scalabrine.

The former Celtics forward challenged Hayward to a chair-shooting contest, and it didn’t go so well for The White Mamba, as Hayward whooped him 7-0.

Watch the hilarious competition in the video below, via NBC Sports Boston:

Hayward’s trash talk honestly is the best part of the video, especially his blistering shot at Scalabrine being a career bench warmer in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images