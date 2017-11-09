How Max Verstappen Proved He’s Future F1 Champion In Rainy 2016 Race

The 2016 Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix was one of those sporting events that, while it was unfolding, you could tell would be talked about for years to come — thanks solely to Max Verstappen.

Verstappen is the most hyped-up of the younger generation of drivers, with Red Bull Racing so eager to get him into F1 that it gave him a seat at Scuderia Toro Rosso when he was just 17 years old. And the Dutchman proved why the energy drink brand has so much faith in him during the chaotic 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Given the changing conditions, being on the right tire at the right time was key, and ultimately forced Verstappen to make an extra pit stop. The stop dropped Verstappen down the order, but didn’t ruin his race, as the then-19-year-old delivered one of the most impressive comeback drives in recent memory to finish on the podium.

As impressive as the Red Bull driver’s numerous overtakes were, the reactions and car control he demonstrated to keep his RB12 out of the wall were equally jaw-dropping. That interestingly wasn’t the first time Verstappen has made a remarkable save at Interlagos, either.

Verstappen was given the opportunity to participate in free practice for Toro Rosso in Brazil in 2014, and he lost the back-end at Turn 5, resulting in a high-speed drift — and a heart-attack for Jean-Eric Vergne, whose car he was driving.

