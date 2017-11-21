How Winless Cleveland Browns Could Still Make Postseason

Hang on, Cleveland Browns fans. The dream is still alive.

The Browns, who have been a truly miserable team this year and are currently 0-10, could still make the playoffs.

Somebody at ESPN with some time on their hands managed to determine the 47 different results that would result in a 6-10 Browns team making the playoffs.

To be clear, it is not ideal for a team to dig itself out of a 0-10 hole. But with a little bit — OK a lot — of luck, the Browns would laugh their way into the AFC Wild Card Round.

Here’s the tweet that lists each necessary scenario:

The Cleveland Browns are 0-10 but they can still make the playoffs. Here's how. pic.twitter.com/L11P1nnqOy — ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2017

Things may be shaping up in Cleveland. On Monday, head coach Hue Jackson was beside himself with the return of receiver Josh Gordon, going as far as comparing it to Christmas.

Some dreams are just not worth giving up on.

Thumbnail Photo Via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images