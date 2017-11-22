Jay Z Has Perfect Response To LeBron James Calling Himself ‘King Of New York’

It appears two titans of industry are fully engaged in a turf war.

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ thrilling 104-101 win over the New York Knicks on Nov. 13, LeBron James declared himself the “King of New York” after yet another stellar performance at Madison Square Garden.

You're welcome.. 👑of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

While James seems to always rise to the occasion when he plays in the Big Apple, one of the city’s most famous sons isn’t totally on board with the Cavs star’s proclamation. During a concert at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, Jay Z told the Cleveland crowd how he clapped back after James’ boast.

“I told him, ‘Hey man, you my guy and all that, but you can’t be taking pictures at The Garden talking about you’re the king of New York, so I told him I’m coming to Cleveland. I’m the king of Cleveland now,” the rapper said, as transcribed by ForTheWin.

We can’t knock Jay Z for seeking revenge, but does anyone really want to be the king of Cleveland?

Anyways, the emcee’s response obviously is just a playful jab, as he and James are close friends. In fact, James, along with Cavs teammates Dwyane Wade and J.R. Smith, were in attendance for the show at The Q, and they had pretty darn good seats.

Check out LeBron and Co. enjoying the show in the clip below, which has a NSFW warning due to explicit lyrics.

LeBron, D-Wade, J.R., and Big Sean were lit at the Jay-Z concert last night. 🔥 (via @seanromero313, @mystultralounge, @yeejay) A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

We wonder what Kristaps Porzingis has to say about all of this “King of New York” talk.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images