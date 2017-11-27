Jimmy Garoppolo Makes First 49ers Appearance, Throws Touchdown Pass

The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco officially has begun.

The former New England Patriots quarterback made his first appearance for the 49ers late in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after starter C.J. Beathard went down with an injury.

While Garoppolo didn’t have much time to make a glowing first impression, he made the most of what he had. The 26-year-old completed both of his pass attempts, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Louis Murphy as time expired.

Look at these back-to-back dimes by Jimmy Garoppolo. pic.twitter.com/ebIsjqpAZV — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) November 27, 2017

The 49ers certainly are hoping this is a sign of things to come for Jimmy G.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images