Tom Brady, Dion Lewis Both Earn Weekly Honors After Big Win Over Broncos

Two New England Patriots players were recognized in the NFL’s latest round of weekly awards.

Quarterback Tom Brady was announced Wednesday as the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Week, and running back/kick returner Dion Lewis earning Special Teams Player of the Week honors after both played key roles in the Patriots’ 41-16 beatdown of the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week: Tom Brady

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week: @DionLewisRB #GoPats pic.twitter.com/qhOBZrakbJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 15, 2017

Brady, who has earned Offensive Player of the Week recognition in three of the 10 weeks this season, completed 25 of 34 passes 266 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions against the Broncos.

Lewis made his presence felt on both offense and special teams, carrying the ball 14 times for a game-high 55 yards and a touchdown while also returning a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Brady and Lewis are the first Patriots duo to earn NFL honors in the same week since quarterback Drew Bledsoe and kicker Adam Vinatieri did so in Week 12 of the 1998 season, according to the team.

The 7-2 Patriots will take on the 4-5 Oakland Raiders this Sunday afternoon in Mexico City.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images